Donald Scott Soderberg McDonald, "Scott" of Puyallup, WA was called home on December 17, 2019 when he succumbed to a chronic illness at age 72. Scott was born on October 8, 1947 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In 1949, Scott moved to Southern California with his parents, Elsie and Donald McDonald. After attending Arcadia High School, he met and married the love of his life Antonia Valencia, and began working for RB Furniture. At 25, he moved with his family to Penryn, CA, where he became the manager of the Sacramento RB Furniture Store for the next 5 years. Scott set out on his own business venture as an independent furniture representative for the Northwest Region, and made it into a very successful career. Scott and his family made their home in Spokane, and later Puyallup, Washington for many years. He retired to the Puyallup area when his work was done, to be near his family. Scott's hobbies included restoring his 1950 classic Ford "Woody" wagon, camping, and hiking. Scott was a kind, gentle man, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and he never met anyone he didn't like. Scott is survived by his former spouse and lifelong friend, Antonia Valencia McDonald of Spanaway, WA, their children, Adel Drummond of Lakewood, WA and Kevin McDonald of Honolulu, HI, grandchildren Luisa and Jacob, his sisters Margaret Scarborough and Wannette Jauregui, both of Reno, NV, sister Linda McDonald of Auburn, WA, numerous nieces and nephews, and his mother, Elsie McDonald, age 98, of Reno, NV. Memorial Services have not been planned at this time.



