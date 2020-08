Or Copy this URL to Share

Born 1/9/28 In Walnut Grove CA passed away on 7/31/20 In West Sacramento CA at home surrounded by loved ones. Preceded by death father Mistuhei, mother Kaga, and grandson Michael. Survived by wife Kumiko. Children Aileen (Steve) Hui, Tracy (Corina) Sakata, and Lisa Sakata. Grandchildren Anthony (Shannon) Sakata, Ryan Hui, and Cristina Sakata. Great Grandchildren Gabriel, Adeleigh, and Lyla Sakata. Per his wishes no service or Koden



