Donald Steele Walter died peacefully at home on August 17, 2020 of complications from Parkinson's Disease. His wife, Katherine Stuhr Walter (Tooper) and his caregiver Robert were with him. Robert contributed to the peaceful setting by playing the ukulele and singing gospel songs for Don. What a way to go!! Don was born November 24, 1935 in San Francisco. As a child, his family moved several times around the state of California. In 1958, he graduated from Berkeley High School followed by four years at U.C. Berkeley where he joined and became president of Sigma Nu fraternity. After Don fulfilled his three-year ROTC obligation to the Air Force, he returned to Berkeley to enroll in Boalt School of Law. He took a job hashing at the Pi Beta Phi house and it was here that he met and subsequently married Katherine (Tooper) Stuhr. After Don's graduation from Boalt, they moved to Sacramento for Don's first job at the State of California Department of Transportation. He moved to the private sector in 1975 at which he founded the law firm of Bolling, Pothoven, Walter and Gawthrop which specialized in Insurance Defense work. During this time, Don was active in ABOTA (the American Board of Trial Advocates) and the Northern California Defense Counsel of which he became president. Life was not "all work and no play" for Don. He and Tooper started their family in 1969 with the birth of Michael on July 4th followed by Brian on September 29, 1970. In his leisure time, Don enjoyed golf, fishing, and hunting. These sports led to memberships in Del Paso County Club and Bull Sprig Outing. He also belonged to the Sutter Club and the Grandfather's Club. Don loved to dance, sing and play the ukulele. He also loved to entertain at home. Together the Walters hosted many large parties in their spacious backyard. If he wasn't at home, Don loved to hit the road and Tooper and Don enjoyed many fun trips here and abroad. Don is survived by Tooper, Mike, Brian and his very special only grandson, Zander Walter. The Walter Family wishes to express their thanks to Don's caregiver, Robert, for his care and compassion. Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Association of Northern California, 1024 Iron Point Road #1046, Folsom, California, 95630, 916-357-6641. panc@panctoday.org Arrangements entrusted to W.F. Gormley & Sons, a guestbook can be found on their website, www.gormleyandsons.com