Born Donald H.Stevens 7/19/1944 Fresno, Ca. Passed on 5/26/19 in Mo. Preceded in death by parents Warren & Eleanor Stevens and daughter Alison Stevens. He leaves behind his wife Angela & children Trevor Stevens, Jake Waldron & Kaydi Mc Naughthton. Siblings Claire Lack & Micheal Stevens of Orangevale. And nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Attended San Juan Class of 63. He was a huge part of the wrecking yard development in Rancho Cordova on Recycle Rd in the 80's that still exist today. Married Angela Waldron in 2000, retired and moved to MO.2002. His love of Hot rods never ran out of fuel, and continued until his death. Celebration of Life on July 6, 2019, 11am @ Orangevale Grange Hall 5807 Walnut Ave OV, Ca 95662 In lieu of flowers Donations to Set Free Ministries Paypal [email protected] Or at Celebration Details: 916-205-8074 Trevor
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 21, 2019