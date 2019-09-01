Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Tulio Iocca. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Tulio Iocca died on Aug. 11, 2019, in Davis, California. He was 92 years old. Don was born on July 30, 1927, in Springfield, Illinois, to James and Mildred Iocca. He was the youngest of three brothers. Don met his wife, Bettye Schneider, with a big band playing in the background. The two of them and their friends enjoyed many turns on dance floors from Springfield to Chicago and points between. Don served two terms in the Navy between 1944 and 1950 and achieved the rank of yeoman 2d class. The couple moved to Davis in 1950 and had three sons, Michael (1950), Donald Lee (1953) and David (1955). A carpenter by trade, Don could do wonders with wood. He worked as a building inspector for the city of Davis, and then in manufactured housing, which included extensive travel to Saudi Arabia and the Virgin Islands. After retirement in 1990, Don volunteered as a handyman through the Davis Senior Center, and for Meals on Wheels. Don was a skilled hunter and fisherman and provided countless meals for his family, buckshot or no. He was thrilled by fishing trips on visits to friends in Alaska and a rafting trip there led by his son Donald. Don also was a crackerjack golfer who shot 90 for 18 holes on his 90th birthday! He knew every divot and hole at Davis Golf Course by heart, having mowed the fairways there for 15-plus years. Don loved to tease and spar with friends and family and always enjoyed a good laugh. He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Hubert Iocca; an infant son; and sons David and Donald Iocca. Don is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bettye; son, Michael Iocca (Clare Noonan); granddaughter, Kirsten Iocca-Wheeler; and many extended family members. The birth of a great-granddaughter is eagerly anticipated later this year. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Davis. Reception immediately following in the church's Memorial Center. Donations in Donald's name may be sent to Yolo Hospice, P.O. Box 1014, Davis, CA 95617-1014.

