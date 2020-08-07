1/1
Donald W. Journey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Journey was born on April 15, 1928 in Bedford, Ia. He entered Heaven on July 13th, 2020. He enjoyed 92 years serving family, friends and his church. He graduated from Bedford high school in 1947. He served his Country as a Corpsman in a MASH unit during the Korean war. He was preceded in death by his first wife Henrietta. He leaves behind his second wife Betty and his children Dan, Bob, Ken and Julie as well as 4 Grandchildren and 5 great Grandchildren. Along with many other family members. He worked as a Lab and X-ray technician for the majority of his career. Retiring in 1989 as a Safety Coordinator with Aerojet. He enjoyed his retirement living in Big Bear Lake, Sun City West and Prescott, Az before moving to Sun City Lincol Hills in 2011. He was a kind and loving man who will be missed by all who knew him.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved