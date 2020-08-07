Donald W. Journey was born on April 15, 1928 in Bedford, Ia. He entered Heaven on July 13th, 2020. He enjoyed 92 years serving family, friends and his church. He graduated from Bedford high school in 1947. He served his Country as a Corpsman in a MASH unit during the Korean war. He was preceded in death by his first wife Henrietta. He leaves behind his second wife Betty and his children Dan, Bob, Ken and Julie as well as 4 Grandchildren and 5 great Grandchildren. Along with many other family members. He worked as a Lab and X-ray technician for the majority of his career. Retiring in 1989 as a Safety Coordinator with Aerojet. He enjoyed his retirement living in Big Bear Lake, Sun City West and Prescott, Az before moving to Sun City Lincol Hills in 2011. He was a kind and loving man who will be missed by all who knew him.



