Donald grew up in Arkansas and California. After serving in the US Navy, he had a long, successful management career with AT&T (also in Arkansas and California). He was an avid sportsman who was, with his wife, involved in the harness racing community for over a decade. In later years, he was involved in para-teaching and his yard became a sanctuary for creatures great and small. Donald will be remembered for his sense of humor, his storytelling, his ability to spot and identify wildlife and, mostly, as a devoted husband who cared for his wife through her own journey with cancer. The family wishes to acknowledge excellent caregivers, Matt and La, who demonstrated compassion and friendship to Donald and his family. At Donald's request, there will be no services beyond the private remembrance of the family.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2019