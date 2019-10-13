Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald W. McMurchie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald W. McMurchie joined his wife Doris Irene in glory on September 9, 2019. Born in Manitoba, Canada, Don was the oldest child of Charles, a traveling salesman, and Norma Melville McMurchie. Don met Doris while attending Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA. After Pearl Harbor, Don took a leave of absence from Whitman and joined the Army Air Corps, proudly serving his country in the Pacific until the end of WW2 . He returned to complete his degree at Whitman, attend law school at Stanford University, marry his bride in August 1948, and graduate with a law degree from Stanford in 1949. Don and Doris moved to Sacramento in 1950, and Don commenced work as a young attorney in the established law firm of the then-renowned Judge Busick for the eye-popping sum of $200 per month. In 1952, he and his Stanford classmate Tom Files opened the law firm of Files and McMurchie, which they built and expanded over the years and which continues to thrive under the name Lenahan, Lee, Slater, Pearse and Majernik 67 years later. Don counseled and advocated for local government agencies throughout his career and was responsible for the creation and administration of many of Sacramento's recreation and park districts, including Fulton-El Camino Recreation and Park District, Southgate Recreation and Park District, and Cordova Recreation and Park District. Don retired from the practice of law in 1992 after 40 years of practice. He continued to provide consulting services to recreation and park districts throughout the state until age 86 in 2008. Don's crowning achievement in life was his loving marriage and his family of "McMurchie Boys." If you lived in Sacramento in the 60's and 70's you knew sons David, Paul, and Stephen. Don's family expanded to include his 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, in whose lives he was always interested and active, and a large clan of McMurchie siblings, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and - nephews, whom he loved to see at family reunions in Black Butte, Oregon every three years. The McMurchie Family reunions have continued to bind the clan for 44 years from 1975 to the most recent in July 2019, which Don was also excited to attend and enjoy with his usual joie de vivre. This clan of "Macs" is one of his greatest legacies, one which he shares with his surviving sister, Eileen (MacBeth) and sister-in-law, Carolyn, as well as deceased siblings Marion (Beckenhauer) and Jack McMurchie. A man with an infectious zest for life and deep and abundant knowledge, Don had a passion for history, travel, classical music, fine wine, and scotch. He and Doris traveled the world with friends who dubbed themselves the "OohAhs" and made lasting memories wherever they went. Closer to home, he was well-known for taking any friend he could coax into his car on long drives on obscure backroads in the foothills, where he was certain to stop at every "hysterical" landmark he could find and provide an unsolicited history lesson. Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, brother Jack and sister Marian. He is survived by his sons Dave (Ginger), Paul (Nancy) and Steve (Nancy) and his much beloved grandchildren Megan (Matt), Kaitlin (Josh), Marlena (Jeff), Erin, and Joe. Rounding out the family are great grandchildren Charlotte, Abigail, and Franklin. The family would like to thank Prairie City Landing for giving Don a fabulous new home for the past 3 years and would also like to thank Carole Henderson for her loving care and devotion to Don. Donations in memory of Don can be sent to the Special Districts Leadership Foundation, Attn: Educational Allowance Fund- Don McMurchie; 1121 I St., Sacramento, CA, or a . Memorial Services will be private. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019

