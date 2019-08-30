Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Walker Cravens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born August 18, 1930 in Bristow, Oklahoma; died August 23, 2019 in Carmichael, California. Son of Vernon and Elsie Cravens, brother of Lou Ann Hale of Whitesboro, Texas, and Marcia Lumpkin of Parker, Colorado. Loving husband of Marion Cravens. Don was a graduate of the University of Tulsa, and earned the designations of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Chartered Life Underwriter in the insurance industry. He fulfilled his military obligation by joining the Air Force, studying Russian at Syracuse University, and serving three years in Germany in the 1950s. He became the Vice President of Insurance for the California Farm Bureau in Berkeley, CA. They relocated to Sacramento in the late 1970s when Don and Marion moved to Rancho Murieta. After retirement, Don formed is own insurance agency in Rancho Murieta. He was elected to the CSD Board for a four year term. In 2017 they retired to Atria Carmichael Oaks where they resided until his death. He leaves his wife Marion and long time caregiver Patricia Greening.

