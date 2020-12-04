Donald "Don" Weitzenberg

December 4, 1946 - May 25, 2020

Elk Grove, California - Donald "Don" Weitzenberg (December 4, 1946 – May 25, 2020) passed away in his home in Elk Grove, Ca on May 25th 2020.

He was a longtime Sacramento resident and the second son of William H. Weitzenberg and June L. Weitzenberg (Mansfield).

After graduating from Sacramento High School in 1964, he couldn't wait to enlisted in the US Army where he worked as a nuclear weapons electronics repair and testing specialist in Germany. This was one of his most favorite times in his life.

After his tour in the army he began his career with Pacific Bell phone company where he retired after 32 years in 2000.

Dad was an avid golfer, and was marked by his always joyful, kind and supportive demeanor. He had so much depth in his eyes and he was one funny dude! His favorite daily routine was reading the "funnies" in the newspaper with his pets he lovingly referred to as the "critters".

He had a long struggle with kidney failure and can now rest with his predeceased mom, dad, pups and sister in law Auntie Ermalina Weitzenberg.

He is survived by his daughters Shelli Petrali and Erin Weitzenberg, Grandson Alex Petrali and granddaughter Riley Petrali.

He is also survived by his older brother Richard Weitzenberg, nephew Raymond Weitzenberg and niece Anna Vellanoweth.

Today, Friday December 4th, 2020 we celebrate his life on honor of what would be his 74th Birthday.

Cheers pops, love you and miss you daily.





