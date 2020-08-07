Don Brown passed away on July 27, 2020 in Sacramento, California at the age of 94. Don was known for his sharp mind and gentle manner. He was a loving husband and father. Don was born in Burlington, Colorado on July 17, 1926 to pharmacist Joseph Ross Brown and schoolteacher Seletha Alice Marrs Brown. This small town on the border with Kansas was in the heart of the dust bowl during the Depression. The family moved to the larger town of Longmont, Colorado when he was 14. His parents allowed Don to enter the Navy at age 17 during WWII if he agreed to join the medical corps. He was discharged as Pharmacist Mate 2nd Class in 1946. After finishing college in only two and a half years, he went straight to Medical School at University of Colorado in Denver. During medical school, Don met his wife, Peggy, a nurse recently graduated from Columbia University in New York. The couple moved to Cincinnati, Ohio where he did his medical residence. Seeking adventure in the Pacific, they moved to Honolulu, Hawaii, where Don was Chief Resident at Queens Memorial Hospital for a year followed by five years of private practice in Internal Medicine. Together they raised four boys on the island. To satisfy his interest in academic medicine, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee in 1962, where Don was one of the pioneers in establishing the use of radioactive isotopes for diagnosis and treatment. The family moved to Denver, Colorado in 1963 where Don was Chief of Nuclear Medicine at the University of Colorado and on the Medical School's faculty for twelve years. During this time, he was also Board Certified in Radiology. A thriving radiology practice in California drew the family to Sacramento in 1974, where Don practiced Nuclear Medicine at both Sutter Memorial and later Sutter General Hospitals. He became a full professor at UC Davis during this time. When they moved to California, the two oldest boys were enrolled at the University of Colorado, Boulder and remain Coloradans to this day. The two younger boys finished high school in Sacramento, went to college in California, and are west coasters to this day. Don received many honors in medicine over his long and distinguished career, but he was proudest of his service as one of the national examiners for board certification in Radiology where he gave the oral exams in Nuclear Medicine. He started working with computers in 1962 and wrote some of the earliest computer programs for medical applications in the country, enabling him to be the first person to do a computer assisted lung scan. Don was remarkably comfortable with technology and used his computer throughout his life. Don loved science. He once said how fortunate he was that medicine was both his career and life hobby. After retiring from full time medicine, he volunteered weekly as a physician at the Sacramento indigent health clinic until he was 85. He attended the weekly medical lectures at U C Davis hospital until they halted for Covid 19 and read two weekly medical journals into his final month of life. A true expert in his field, Don engaged in or studied the practice of medicine for 71 years. Rotary Club was important to Don. He loved golf and the friends he made at Del Paso Country Club. He played poker with his pals until recent months. Don was a marvelous role model for his sons: Wes Brown (Linda), Ben Brown (Linda), Andy Brown (Sue), and Ted Brown (Joy) and eight grandchildren: Andy, Laura, Wes, Alex, Kristen, Ted, Megan, and Bendon. But by far the most important person in his life was his wife Peggy, his steady companion for 68 years of marriage.



