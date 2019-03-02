Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Willis and Patricia Ann (Travis) McKenzie. View Sign

Don and Bebe McKenzie, life long residents of Sacramento passed away peacefully after long lives full of family, friends, fun and giving. Bebe/Mom/Nana, age 89, left us on December 18, 2018. Bebe was an active learner and contributor throughout her life. Her bright smile, curiosity and free spirit inspired many. Education was an integral part of her being. She graduated from Sacramento HS and earned a Master of Arts in English at CSUS. Bebe was a passionate teacher of writing and literature at both Encina and Mira Loma High Schools. Her interest in history, culinary arts, gardening, environmental causes, and all living beings inspired her to participate in a variety of organizations and volunteer causes. And, as all that know her remember, Bebe loved the sunshine! On January 20, 2019 Don/Dad/Papa, age 94, passed away, just 33 days after Bebe. Don was a meticulous creator and quiet participant. Athletics were an important facet of his entire life. As a youth and young adult he was always part of a team; basketball and baseball brought him great joy and success. Dad was a proud alumnus of Christian Brothers High School (Class of 43). The Brothers provided guidance and friendship he valued throughout his life. While teaching at Highlands and Foothill High Schools Don coached and refereed a variety of sports. In retirement Dad took great pride in his landscape creations, gardening techniques and intricate birdhouse designs. Together Don and Bebe shared a love for bird watching, gardening, travel, cats, and family. Santa Cruz and their grandchildren's sports and music interests brought joyous memories to both. Don and Bebe will be deeply missed by their children Meredith Ryan (Pat) and Patrick McKenzie (Kerry). McKenzie Ryan (Jessica), Travis Ryan (Sarah), Reid McKenzie, and Madison McKenzie will have life long memories of their loving, "cool", and "fun" Nana and Papa. Great-grandchildren Quinn and River Ryan brought great joy and smiles to "Nana Bebe" and "Old Papa" in their final years we will ensure they never forget the love of their great-grandparents. This summer the family will gather in Santa Cruz to celebrate the long, full lives of Don and Bebe. Mom and Dad will have their final earthly rest in Monterrey Bay near their favorite beaches Seabright and Twin Lakes. We are certain they are now gardening together in the sunshine with a cat or two by their side. If you wish to make a memorial contribution in Don and Bebe's name the Sacramento SPCA and Christian Brothers HS would please them.

