Donald Wilson

August 5, 1923 - September 20, 2020

Sacramento, California - Donald Lewis Wilson was born in Ladysmith, Wisconsin; the only child of Frank and Ethel (Holden) Wilson. He graduated from Albert City HS. During WWII, he entered the Army Air Corps, as a fighter pilot, though not see active duty. In 1952, he moved to Sacramento. He an insurance agent for Equitable of New York. While square dancing, he met Lora Girolami, and they married in 1962; with the marriage he acquired her large Italian family. In 1964, their daughter Sally was born. He was a Mason and joined Ben Ali Shriners' Wrecking Crew; and was a member for over 60 years. He was a member of Sons in Retirement, and bowled with the group into his 90s. He was a founding member of Golden Seniors softball. With his family, he traveled the through the US and world. With the death of his wife in 2009, Sally and Don continued to travel. He visited over 150 places in the world, every continent, and all 50 states. His last trip was a cruise of Antartica last December. Though not a golfer, he would always volunteer to the LPGA and Seniors tournaments in the area. He loved cards, and was a member of the Diamonds, the local chapter of the American Bridge Association; he also played regularly at Sierra II and Hart House. He was Sacramento Kings season ticket holder; and member of Giants Booster Club of Sacramento. He was a loyal Iowa Hawkeye and supporter of UC Davis -Sally's alma mater. He passed away at home, with his daughter. Services will be held grave site at St. Mary's cemetery, October 10th, at 11AM; in the future, a celebration live will be held in his honor. He is survived by his daughter Sally, and numerous nieces and nephews. Instead of flowers, donations in his name to Shriners's hospital or Parkinson's.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store