Service Information Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 (916)-969-1251 Service 12:00 PM Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary 8201 Greenback Ln Fair Oaks , CA 95628 Obituary

Born March 17, 1920 in Lincoln, Illinois to Albert C. Elliott and Minnie Leach Elliott; passed away on October 23, 2019 in Rocklin, California. She was the youngest of seven children, and the last surviving sibling; the matriarch of the family. Donna is pre-deceased by her parents, siblings, son Ed, and her husband Ted Kirtley, the "love of her life". She is survived by her granddaughter Candace Hite (James), two great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews, grand-nephews and nieces Donna's mother died when she was 12, and she matured during the Depression. Her father was a coal miner, and the family raised chickens and had a produce garden. Everyone was expected to contribute to help the family survive. There were no frills or extravagances in their home, but everyone always had clean clothes and enough to eat. She experienced her share of hardship during her life, but she persevered and showed us all how to live our lives with grit, compassion, love and a truly independent character. Donna graduated from high school and moved to Chicago before WW II, where she met her first husband, Frank Alligood, who died when his submarine was sunk during the war. Later, she met and married Ernie Koukis, and had her son Ed (Eddie), who she said was her greatest gift and achievement. After the end of WWII, Donna moved to California, and finally settled in Sonoma, where she met "the love of her life", as she called him, Ted Kirtley, and married him in 1972. Ted and Donna created a wonderful life together; traveling, camping, fishing and being involved in her grand-daughter Candy's life. They had a wonderful 28 years of loading up the motorhome and seeing the United States and Canada together. Donna was also a life-long Chicago Bears and White Sox fan. After Ted passed away in 2000, Donna moved to the Rocklin area to be close to her granddaughter Candy and her family, and to her grand-niece Jinnete (Ginnie), who she thought of as a daughter. Donna continued to be an example to us all as she continued to live her life in a positive and quiet spiritual manner. She had a quiet faith, and a deep belief that some day she would be reunited with Eddie, Ted and her family. The family would like to thank Donna's caregivers, Karen, Linda and Gail. Particularly, Karen and Linda truly treated her as if she was their own mother. The tenderness they showed was extraordinary. The legacy that Donna leaves us al is enormous; when we think of her, remember the laugh, the positive attitude and the strong independent spirit. We can all see the places within ourselves where we are better because she touched us. Services will be held on Saturday, December 7 at noon at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, Fair Oaks CA, with a reception following.

