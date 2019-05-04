Donna (Sabin) Burton passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Donna was born to Ralph and Patricia Sabin who both preceded her in death. Loving mother to Jim Burton and daughter-in-law Alice, and Ann Bowen who also pre-deceased her mother. An adoring grandmother to Kyle and Lindsey Burton and Steve and Spencer Bowen. Devoted sibling to sisters Nina Moody (husband Mike) and Mary Ellen Sabin, and brother Ralph Sabin (wife Carol). Friends are invited to join the family in the celebration of her life on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the Miller Family Mortuary, 507 Scott St. in Folsom. In lieu of flowers or gifts please consider a donation to a charity of importance to you.

