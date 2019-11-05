Donna Campbell

Service Information
Herberger's Chapel of The Valley
97 Vernon Street
Roseville, CA
95678
(916)-797-1448
Obituary
Donna Campbell passed away on Nov 1st, 2019-she was 82. She was preceded in death by her husband Don and daughter Kelli. She leaves behind her children Kim Campbell & daughter Kerri (Ed) Page. Grandchildren Kristi Campbell, Garrett (Holly) Page and Stephanie Page. Sister-in-law Joyce Vickery, and many other family members. She was Grandma to many over the years, and will be greatly missed. Special thanks to Benitta for her love & care of Mom and Roseville Kaiser Hospice family. Donations to the Roseville Kaiser Hospice. Funeral services will be Weds. Nov 6th at 11am-Chapel of the Valley-97 Vernon St. Roseville, CA. Viewing 10am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 5, 2019
