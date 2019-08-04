Donna Elsie Todd, 74, beloved secretary for Del Campo High School, passed away on July 12, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Kimmy Todd; mother Martha Hertzog; sister Diana Prevo; and many nieces and nephews. Born in Sanford, Florida on Feb. 27, 1945, Donna was preceded in death by her husband Gary, and brother Mark Prevo. Her family would like to thank the many "Cougar Faithful" who visited her at Kaiser Hospital prior to her passing. At her request, no services will take place.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 4, 2019