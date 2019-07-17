With deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of Donna Futrell. Donna (58) passed away in her home on June 21st, 2019. She was born August 19th, 1960 in Oberlin, Kansas. She is survived by her husband Shaun, sons Matthew and Corey, daughters Janel and Teri, mother Doris, mother-in-law Gaylene (Bill), brothers Joe and Jamie, sisters Deanna, Carolyn, Chris, and Patty, 7 grandkids, 4 great grandchildren and countless family members that she loved so dearly. She is preceded in death by her son Dusty, brother Mike, and father John. Donna lived and loved more than most. She will be missed by so many.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 17, 2019