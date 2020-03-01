Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Gail Lewis. View Sign Service Information George L. Klumpp Chapel of Flowers - Sacramento 2691 Riverside Boulevard Sacramento , CA 95818 (916)-443-7917 Send Flowers Obituary

Gail Lewis passed away on February 22, 2020, in Sacramento, California at the age of 83 due to natural causes. Survived by her siblings Paul (Bud) and Juanita, sons John, Paul and Ben, her grandchildren Josh, Rachael and Peekay as well as her extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her eldest son Mathew. Gail was an exceptional person as any one who knew her will attest. Born in Denver, Colorado to Mildred and Paul Greenlee in 1936, Gail was the youngest of three children. Her family later moved to San Francisco, where Gail finished her formative years and completed her education. She met and later married John Lewis in 1956 and started her own family resulting in four adoring sons. Gail also dedicated herself to an exemplary and decorated career with the California Department of Corrections. She worked her way through the ranks to achieve many honors including opening Pleasant Valley State Prison with her appointment as Warden in 1994 Gail was awarded a Certificate of Recognition by the California State Senate In 1997. She was nominated "Woman of the Year" by Dean Flores for the 30th Assembly district in 1999. She also received a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition from the US Congress in 2003. Those are just some highlights, Gail achieved much during her 41 years of state service, but unless you were witness to it you might not have known, she was always modest about her achievements. Gail was a dynamic person who's character was marked by traditional values and morals. Compassionate stoicism balanced with her desire to bring people together, keep an open mind and offer practical views or advice when appropriate. Humble and wise, she had a judicious demeanor that always seemed to encourage admiration and respect from others. Always kind and gracious, she was a great listener and problem solver. Devoted to family, Gail also loved art, music and literature. She enjoyed creating art with water color pencils, usually involving likenesses of her loved ones. She was also very fond of animals and the beauty of nature. She had a charitable disposition, giving often to SPCA, and other causes that were close to her heart. If interested in making charitable donations in her name, she would likely advise one to follow their heart in choosing a charity. Services to be held Saturday, March 7, 11am at Klumpp's Funeral Home, 2691 Riverside Blvd. Sacramento CA 95818. Followed by her interment at the Masonic Lawn.

