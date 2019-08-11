Donna Jane Callahan passed away Tuesday July 23rd in Sacramento at the age of 93. Born in Belmont Township, ND to Gunder and Hilda Holto on August 19th 1925, Donna moved with her family to San Francisco as a teenager, where she later met her husband Johnnie Callahan during WWII. Preceded in death by her husband and son Ronald, Donna leaves behind her children Michael, Patricia, Larry and Timothy, as well as many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Donna enjoyed gardening, knitting booties for her family and Giants baseball. Visitation Tuesday 10am at Sacramento Memorial Lawn.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 11, 2019