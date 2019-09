Donna went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 61. A wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she is survived by her children, Jennifer, Donald Jr. and his wife Nicole, her parents, Dave and Barbara Keeler, and a large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends she considered family. Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Gary, and her grandparents. Donna was a bright light to all who knew her and she was deeply loved. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, 3pm at Valley Community Church, 3150 Wissemann Dr, Sacramento, 95826.