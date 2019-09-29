Donna went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the age of 61. A wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, she is survived by her children, Jennifer, Donald Jr. and his wife Nicole, her parents, Dave and Barbara Keeler, and a large extended family of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends she considered family. Donna is preceded in death by her brother, Gary, and her grandparents. Donna was a bright light to all who knew her and she was deeply loved. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, 3pm at Valley Community Church, 3150 Wissemann Dr, Sacramento, 95826.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019