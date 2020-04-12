Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna L. Broderick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 19, 2020, we lost a generous, beautiful, fun-loving, smart woman when Donna L. Broderick, 66, loving mother, sister & sister-in-law, aunt, & friend, passed away from complications related to kidney disease. Donna, born on October 3, 1953 in San Pedro, CA, spent her adolescence in Burbank & then moved to South Lake Tahoe. There, Donna met & married her true love & they had two children before relocating to Sacramento County. Donna obtained a Bachelor of Arts & teaching credential, & then a Master's to bolster her career as a teacher. After retiring & later losing her beloved husband to adrenal cancer, Donna moved back to So. CA to be closer to family & the ocean. Among other things, Donna enjoyed playing slots, reading magazines, drawing, watching movies, & going to the beach. Donna will be dearly missed, but forever remembered & cherished. A gathering with close loved ones will be held to honor Donna in Fall 2020.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020

