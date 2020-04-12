Donna L. Broderick

Obituary
On March 19, 2020, we lost a generous, beautiful, fun-loving, smart woman when Donna L. Broderick, 66, loving mother, sister & sister-in-law, aunt, & friend, passed away from complications related to kidney disease. Donna, born on October 3, 1953 in San Pedro, CA, spent her adolescence in Burbank & then moved to South Lake Tahoe. There, Donna met & married her true love & they had two children before relocating to Sacramento County. Donna obtained a Bachelor of Arts & teaching credential, & then a Master's to bolster her career as a teacher. After retiring & later losing her beloved husband to adrenal cancer, Donna moved back to So. CA to be closer to family & the ocean. Among other things, Donna enjoyed playing slots, reading magazines, drawing, watching movies, & going to the beach. Donna will be dearly missed, but forever remembered & cherished. A gathering with close loved ones will be held to honor Donna in Fall 2020.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 12, 2020
