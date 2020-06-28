Donna L. Gibson, a resident of Carmichael for 60 years, who celebrated her 90th birthday earlier this year surrounded by family and friends, passed away peacefully in her home on 20 June 2020. She was lovingly cared for by Elaine Gibson, her former daughter-in-law, and Linda Rose, her longtime friend. Married for 53 years to J. Maurice "Gib" Gibson, an army officer, with whom she had two children, Steven and Pamela, Donna and family lived in New Jersey and Germany, traveling the world before settling in California. Donna was a devoted and ambitious homemaker, but her talents and intellect also drove her to build a career outside the home in telecommunications, ultimately retiring from Macy's, where she formed many cherished, long-lasting friendships. After retiring, she volunteered for the Widowed Persons Association of California and other organizations. She was a devoted grandmother to Angela and Keith, great-grandmother to Oliver, grandmother-in-law to Jeff and Laura, and beloved by a large circle of friends and neighbors. She is also survived by a sister, Marsha, and a brother, Gordon. Because of her guidance and unrelenting support, her children and grandchildren earned college and advanced degrees and achieved successful careers in leadership positions in their industries. Most of all, Donna will be remembered for her intelligent wit and good counsel, always at the ready; for her generosity and thoughtfulness; for her indomitable fortitude; and for the fact that she was truly good company. Donna stands as an inspiration to all who knew her for living her life fully, with dignity and with just the right dash of spunk- and, most importantly, with abundant love. At Donna's request, there will be no services, but her family asks that you celebrate her memory in your own chosen way.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store