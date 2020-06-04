Donna Jean "Lee" Kelly died May 14, 2020 at her home, Sacramento, CA. Donna was born March 12, 1942 in Indianapolis, Indiana to William Twyman and Dorothy Mae "Cabbell" Lee. Donna attended Shortridge High School Indianapolis, Indiana and graduated in1960. Donna moved to San Diego, CA in 1972 and worked for the University of California, San Diego from 1972-2000. In 1984 Donna met her husband, James E. Kelly and they were married in 1988. She is survived by her husband, step son James E. Kelly II (Naipua), four grandchildren, her sister Beverly L. Rice (Frank), and a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, William T. Lee & Dorothy M. Lee, and her brother William T. Lee Jr. Interment will be at Odd Fellows Lawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, Sacramento, CA. To view the full obituary visit: www.morganjonesfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 4, 2020.