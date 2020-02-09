Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Lane enjoyed a wonderful life of good friends, community leadership, travel, and being with her close family, particularly her beloved grandsons. She passed away peacefully at age 81, surrounded by family on February 5, 2020. She leaves her daughter Dr. Margaret Parsons Sander, son Isaac D. Parsons, son-in-law Dr. David M. Sander, daughter-in-law Norma Hart, her grandsons Brennan Parsons and Charles Sander, and her loving companion in travel, theatre, dining out and life over the last decade, Tom Gamble. She also leaves behind many deep friendships. A proud life-long Sacramentan, she was the daughter of Sacramento automotive pioneers Don and Dorothy Wolfe, and a graduate of McClatchy High School and Sacramento State. Donna was blessed with great wit and intelligence, and a strong personality. She was a prominent community leader serving as President of the Junior League, Chair of Mission Oaks Park Board, and on the American River Fire Board. She also served in Board leadership for the Sacramento Ballet, and Christian Brothers High School, among many other organizations. In recent years, she volunteered at St. John Vianney School teaching art, participating in field trips and other activities for her grandson's class. Her community outreach and gifts of communication were evident in her role as Community Outreach Director for the Sacramento Community Cable Foundation where she won a CableACE Award for her work in directing, producing and appearing in documentary productions. She later joined her husband, David E. Lane as a business manager in commercial real estate and greatly enjoyed working with him. Donna and David travelled extensively throughout Europe. She joins him now in passing. Friends are invited to join the family for her funeral service, February 12, 2020 at noon at Saint John Vianney Church, Rancho Cordova. There will be a private internment to follow. Donations may be made in honor of Donna to St. John Vianney Catholic School, 10499 Coloma Rd., Rancho Cordova, CA 95670. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 9, 2020

