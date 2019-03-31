Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee Howell. View Sign

Donna Lee Howell of Fair Oaks, CA, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2019. She was 89 years young. Donna was born May 1, 1929 in San Bernardino, CA to Iris and Lloyd Cook. She grew up in San Bernardino where she met the love of her life on a blind date. She married Robert at age 22 and began the life of an air force wife. Donna accompanied her husband living in Japan, Georgia and Victorville, CA. Along the way she had 3 children: Linda 63, Gary 61, and Nikki. The family moved to Northern California, settling in Fair Oaks in 1964. She remained in the family home until her death. Donna and Robert were active with the Saint Francis Episcopal Church and the Starlight Shufflers Square Dance Club. They traveled the world after her children flew the coop. Donna is survived by her daughter Linda Howell of Sacramento, son Gary Howell of Roseville, granddaughters Diana Foster (Jason) of Marysville, Amy Anderson of Sacramento and great grandchildren Jade, Katelyn and Houston. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howell in 2006, Daughter Nikki Anderson and granddaughter Cassidi Howell, both in 2015. A funeral service will be held at Saint George's Episcopal Church, 5600 Winding Way, Carmichael, CA on April 2, 2019 at 10 am. A reception will follow.

Donna Lee Howell of Fair Oaks, CA, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2019. She was 89 years young. Donna was born May 1, 1929 in San Bernardino, CA to Iris and Lloyd Cook. She grew up in San Bernardino where she met the love of her life on a blind date. She married Robert at age 22 and began the life of an air force wife. Donna accompanied her husband living in Japan, Georgia and Victorville, CA. Along the way she had 3 children: Linda 63, Gary 61, and Nikki. The family moved to Northern California, settling in Fair Oaks in 1964. She remained in the family home until her death. Donna and Robert were active with the Saint Francis Episcopal Church and the Starlight Shufflers Square Dance Club. They traveled the world after her children flew the coop. Donna is survived by her daughter Linda Howell of Sacramento, son Gary Howell of Roseville, granddaughters Diana Foster (Jason) of Marysville, Amy Anderson of Sacramento and great grandchildren Jade, Katelyn and Houston. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Howell in 2006, Daughter Nikki Anderson and granddaughter Cassidi Howell, both in 2015. A funeral service will be held at Saint George's Episcopal Church, 5600 Winding Way, Carmichael, CA on April 2, 2019 at 10 am. A reception will follow. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019

