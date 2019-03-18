Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Lee (Harris) Moreland. View Sign

Donna Lee (Harris) Moreland, 91, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 17, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Donna made her debut into this world on January 9, 1928 in Carmel, Calif. to Henry and Beryl Harris. The family later moved to Sacramento where she attended Hagginwood Elementary and Grant High School before starting work for Pacific Bell at the age of 16. In 1946, she went on a blind date with George Moreland, and after a short courtship, he became her loving husband for the next 70 years. She was a loving wife, supportive mother and an adoring and generous grandmother and great-grandmother, immensely proud of her family. Her heart was huge and devotion to her family knew no bounds. She was always there for the big milestones, whether it be a birthday, wedding, or graduation, you knew Grandma would be there. She is survived by her daughters Kathleen (Vern) Felker, Patti (Steven) Waikel, Ruth (Robert) Sennett, Julie (Gunner) Lozovoy, grandchildren Wendi, Kelli, Maggi, Wesley, Sam, Allie, Harlen, 7 great grandchildren, and sister-in-law Kathleen McAndrews. Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband George Moreland and her brother, Bill Harris. A Celebration of Life will be held at Springfield Clubhouse at 2801 Springfield Dr. Rocklin, Calif. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 to share stories, reminisce with family, friends and others.

