Donna Lou Kent McDonald was born on May 11, 1933 to the late Fred G. Kent and Lula Ellen Kent in Hastings, Nebraska. She was the seventh child and the baby of the family. Donna had a special bond with her sister Betty who she called "Nin". Her oldest brother Louis was like a father to her and she cared for her family dearly. At one point, all of her brothers served in World War ll. During high school, the Kent family moved across the country to Sacramento, California and she graduated from San Juan Union High School, Fair Oaks, CA. With her beauty, intelligence and talents, she competed in the Miss Sacramento pageant. Upon a change in life circumstances, she raised two sons and changed from a stay at home wife to a business professional. A very accomplished typist, she was an executive secretary for 14 years for the Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency which oversees water resource management, well before the modern era of Word. While working, she completed her degree in Business and Public Administration from California State University, Sacramento, CA., while taking classes after work on Saturdays and evenings. She advanced as a senior financial economist for the Bureau of Reclamation of the Mid-Pacific Region for a successful 13- year career and she retired 1994. Her life was her career, her family and her two sons. The sparkle in her eyes to see and to hold her granddaughters for the first time was simply a special moment for all of us. Her cooking was beyond wonderful and her spaghetti meat sauce was like no other! In recent years, she enjoyed getting all dressed up with one of her carefully wrapped purses for a grand supper of salmon with all the fixings complete with hot tea. She was also very involved with the HOA boards overseeing the communities that she resided in. She loved her homes and decorated with such precision and care. At Christmas, she always looked forward to the picture of her beautiful Galleria Christmas tree from Dallas, TX. A box of treats sent to all. Mom was well known for her to do lists for her two sons; even as she came home for the last time. She passed away with peace, comfort, grace and dignity into a guardian angel at her beloved home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 86 with her two sons at her side. She is survived by her son Steven and granddaughters Jillian and Danielle, her son Michael, daughter-law Joanna and granddaughter Blair, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends that all loved her dearly and will miss her greatly. And of course, her grand dogs. In keeping with Donna's private nature, there will not be a formal memorial service. In the spirit of her grace, in lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the .

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.