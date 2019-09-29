Donna Maria O'Ray-King, age 68 years old passed away suddenly on August 2, 2019. Proceeded in death by her husband Howard L. King, parents Oliver O'Ray and Roberta O'Ray-Sarpy, Brother Marcus O'Ray and Sister Denise O'Ray. She is survived by her sister Diane O'Ray-Wright (Willie Wright) and brothers Michael O'Ray, Maurice O'Ray, Martin O'Ray and Marshall O'Ray. Donna also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews, including her niece/Goddaughter Kalila Holmes. Donna is known for her human service work throughout Sacramento County, including her social work and police officer employment. Donna will be missed greatly by her family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life on 10/4/2019 at 9:00 am at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon CA 95620.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019