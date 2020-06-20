September 2, 1937 April 17, 2020 Donna passed away on April 17, 2020, from complications due to lung disease. Donna was born in Auburn, IL. to Jim and Bernie Gallagher. At a young age, she and her family moved to Los Angeles, CA., settling later in Hollydale, CA. She graduated from Paramount High School in 1955. At 19, Donna May Gallagher married Robert Wayne Parry. During their 13 years of marriage, Donna and Bob had 4 children together. In 1969 she married Roy Frederic Quartier. Donna and Fred enjoyed life to its fullest; both together and as individuals, until his passing in 2017. Her adventures with Fred included; sailing, car rallying, bluegrass festivals, and traveling the country in their RV while making many friends along the way. Donna worked at McClellan Air Force base as an administrative assistant in personnel and supply for 16 years. During her tenure she won many awards for her innovative ideas, she instructed officer's wives to be volunteers, and was an active member of toastmasters. She was a creatively-talented artist. A Queen of list-making, a writer, seamstress, clay sculptor, stained glass maker, an award-winning hand quilter, and, as a child she played the accordion and enjoyed strumming the Ukulele in her senior years. Generous beyond, Donna was a philanthropist, a contributor, and an organizer, always ready to give a helping hand to anyone. She was president of the Women's Auxiliary for Larchmont Little League when her son played ball, co-founder of the Bluegrass Quilters and publisher of Ragman's Roost, a sailing newsletter. She donated quilts to Saint Clare Catholic church, Sutter Hospital's Breast Cancer Quilt Auction, and many friends, and freely shared her quilting skills and techniques by teaching others how to quilt. A devoted Catholic and longtime member of Holy Family, Saint Lawrence and Saint Clare Catholic churches, Donna's faith in Jesus never wavered. She shared her faith with her family and believed in life everlasting. Donna was the gentlest soul. Her family, friends, and acquaintances could always count on her for calm, sensible advice. She will be remembered for her beautiful, ever-present smile. Donna May Quartier is remembered with love and admiration by her children Brenda, Audrey, Patsy, Bobby and wife Pamelalee, Joyce and husband Russell, and Karen and husband Gilbert, 12 grandchildren and their spouses, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, her sister Patricia Gallagher, cousins Hugh and LaVon Gallagher, Sue and Steve Scaife, their families, and a mountain of friends. A mass will be held at Saint Clare Catholic Church at 1950 Junction Blvd in Roseville, CA at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd. The church follows COVID-19 guidelines with a 90 guest limit and contact tracing with sign-in and temperature check at the door.



