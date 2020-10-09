1/1
Donna Myas
1932 - 2020
Donna Myas
July 17, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Sacramento, California - On September 30, 2020, Donna Myas passed away peacefully at age 88. She is survived by her three sons, Brandt, Gary, and Kevin, along with their spouses and three grandchildren. She was born to the late Hallie and Mabel McKee, July 17, 1932, in Twin Falls, Idaho. Donna received a BS degree in Education from the University of Idaho in 1954. She was a resident of Sacramento for 58 years. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Christian Church, 3901 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento on Saturday October 17th at 2:00pm.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First Christian Church
