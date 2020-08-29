Donna Rosara Parisi born February 3, 1949, in Sacramento, CA, to Italian immigrants Michelina Rita Trombino Parisi and Frank Felice Parisi. Donna passed on August 18, 2020 at home from complications with kidney failure. Attended St Ignatius grammar school, graduated from El Camino High School in 1967, and obtained her AA degree in Home Economics in 1969. Donna comes from a family of restaurateurs and entrepreneurs and was owner/operator of Parisi's Bit of Italy in Sacramento, for over 35 years. She was a caregiver extraordinaire in the Sacramento community for many years and each person was so lucky to have her. A daughter who made her parents proud, a sister who provided nurturing and care, and an aunt who led by example. Her passion was the art of cooking and dining and a master gardener plus had a knack for home interior/exterior design. She is survived by her three sisters: Frankie Parisi Hartnett, Linda Parisi and Anita Parisi; four nieces: Jessica Graves Benny, Erica Graves Picha, Heather Parisi and Tiffany Parisi; five great nephews/niece: Jayke Benny, Jaxson Benny, Gus Picha, Gabe n Elle Picha (twins); her loving little pug, Loki. Donna was laid to rest on Saturday, 8/22/20 at St Mary's Cemetery. Donations to the Sacramento Food Bank in lieu of flowers is appreciated. https://support.sacramentofood bank.org/InMemoryofDonna