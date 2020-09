Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Dupree at the age 82, passed away on August 14th, 2020 at her home in Sacramento, California after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Association in honor of Donna. You can access the NPCA donation page on Donna's full obituary at East Lawn's website.



