Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Sue Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Sue Anderson, commonly known as "Suzy" was born in Placerville CA on 9/5/1944 to Alton and Bessie Vennewitz. She passed peacefully, with her children by her side after a long battle with Dementia on May 28 th , 2019. Donna was a loyal and dedicated employee of Lucky Stores for more than 30 years. She took great pride in her supermarket career, primarily as a head clerk in the health and beauty care area. Donna lived most of her life in Rosemont CA neighborhood. She was a great supporter of all things her children pursued, especially sports; be it Tim's baseball career or Tina swimming at the Cabana Club. She was a huge 49er fan and a season ticket holder for many years, the tailgating with friends would be a full day event on Sundays. Donna loved to have a good time, and regularly hosted parties at her home on Mignon Street. She loved her children and 4 grandchildren (Joshua, Nick, Ava and Sydney) so much. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Alton and Bess Vennewitz and her son Scotty Michael Anderson. She is survived by her son Timothy Anderson (Sandra) and Tina Drenth (John), as well as her brother Barry Vennewitz. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with condolences. A private burial was held on June 29 th in Placerville CA.

Donna Sue Anderson, commonly known as "Suzy" was born in Placerville CA on 9/5/1944 to Alton and Bessie Vennewitz. She passed peacefully, with her children by her side after a long battle with Dementia on May 28 th , 2019. Donna was a loyal and dedicated employee of Lucky Stores for more than 30 years. She took great pride in her supermarket career, primarily as a head clerk in the health and beauty care area. Donna lived most of her life in Rosemont CA neighborhood. She was a great supporter of all things her children pursued, especially sports; be it Tim's baseball career or Tina swimming at the Cabana Club. She was a huge 49er fan and a season ticket holder for many years, the tailgating with friends would be a full day event on Sundays. Donna loved to have a good time, and regularly hosted parties at her home on Mignon Street. She loved her children and 4 grandchildren (Joshua, Nick, Ava and Sydney) so much. Donna was preceded in death by her parents Alton and Bess Vennewitz and her son Scotty Michael Anderson. She is survived by her son Timothy Anderson (Sandra) and Tina Drenth (John), as well as her brother Barry Vennewitz. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out with condolences. A private burial was held on June 29 th in Placerville CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close