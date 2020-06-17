Donovan DeForrest Allen III
Donovan DeForrest Allen III AKA, "Donnie Allen" was born in Chico, CA on August 14th, 1951 and took his last nap in his home in Sacramento, CA on May 17th, 2020. He was a graduate of Del Campo High, Class of 1969. Along with his 3 living brothers Dennis, Dixon, and Duncun Allen; Donovan took to race cars at a young age. He had many accomplishments throughout his life, such as multiple 270 mph passes in their homemade Belly Tank, made from an old P38 airplane drop tank. He went on to be a crew chief for his family race car at Bonneville Salt Flats securing 2 world records, and later to Top fuel alcohol dragsters securing multiple NHRA records and wins. He was a master machinist, a world class race car fabricator, and a mentor to all friends and family. Most of all he was a great husband to Shannon Allen, the best father to his 4 surviving children Danielle McIntosh, Christian Haley, Mitchell Haley, and Donovan Allen IV, and a magnificent grandfather. He will be sorely missed but his memory will live on like the legend he was. Join his legacy June 27th, 2020 at 3PM at 9120 Rio Linda Blvd., Elverta, CA 95626.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 17, 2020.
