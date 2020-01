Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen Neva Rinde. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doreen entered into rest on December 27, 2019 at home in Orangevale surrounded around her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1931 in San Jose. Doreen was the fifth of nine children. She was the wife of Ernest Rinde. They were married September 7, 1957 and shared 62 happy years. In 1967 she moved to Orangevale with her family. She took pride her whole life being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family and maintaining a garden. Doreen loved visiting family and also traveled the world extensively with Ernest through Elder Hostel. She brought joy and laughter to all those around her. Doreen is survived by sister Arlene, her husband Ernest, her children Dennis (Ellen), Darrell (Cynthia), Dale (Karen), Dean, Donald, and Duane (John), seven grand children, and six great-grandchildren. She will be forever missed.

