Doria was born in Uruapan, Michoacan--Mexico. Came to the U.S. at the age of 6 years. Doria was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Martin, her mother, Celia Cendejas Montanez, her father Roberto Pulido Montanez, and her biological father, Jose Ochoa Fernandez. Doria is survived by her loving son, Edward, and her precious grandchildren, Liana and Anthony. Doria is also survived by nine brothers and sisters--Bella Mahoney, Emilia Sepulveda, Juan Montanez, Rosa Celia Montanez, Roberto Montanez, Consuelo Mora, Alberto Montanez, Margarita Dominguez and Ricardo Montanez as well as many loving nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews. Doria was a long term (40 years) Sales Associate with J.C. Penney. She was the most loyal employee--even after her retirement--there was no store like J.C. Penney. Besides her family and her J.C. Penney family, her other most loyal relationship was with the San Francisco Giants. During good and bad years, she cheered them on with passion and love. The Family would like to thank Kaiser Physicians, Kaiser Hospice, Kaiser Home Health, The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter, and all of the caregivers that made it possible for Doria to pass at her home. Special love and thanks for the gift of Jesus Ruiz and Kim Elias--her caregivers. In lieu of flowers we ask you consider donating to The ALS Association Greater Sacramento Chapter. There will be a celebration of life for Doria on December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery. Doria expects everyone to be dressed in orange and black - Go Giants!

