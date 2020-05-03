Doris A. Miller went straight to heaven on April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving and adoring family. Doris is survived by her younger brother Cecil and sister Jane; her seven children: Davy, Tom, Nancy, Peggy, Stephen, Tim, and Ann. Also her grandchildren: Mariah, Dawn, Ryan, Zachary, Roxanne, Bradley, Madison, Sean, Christopher, Hayley, Faye, and great grand children Jacob and Alexander. She always said she didn't have a favorite child but we all believed it was her dog Crackers. Doris was born in Santa Fe, New Mexico on July 1, 1929, to Ethel Bob Crandell and Cecil A. Anderson. Doris was married to David C. Miller on August 8,1953, and with their seven children they settled down for over 55 years in Rancho Cordova. Doris had a very enjoyable career as Precinct Manager at Voters Registration and Elections office for Sacramento County. After retirement Doris back-packed Great Britain with her youngest daughter, she traveled with friends throughout Europe and Canada, many cruises with friends and traveled throughout the United States. Our mother enjoyed her family and was proud of all her children. Doris had many nicknames given by her kids and friends such as Hot Dog Lady, Melba Toast, Toasty, Worlds Worst Cook but best Wedding Cake Decorator, Babushka, Strictest Mom Ever, and was known to keep all the neighborhood kids in line. She had a great sense of humor and a very loving heart. Unfortunantely, due to COVID 19, we are unable to hold a Catholic Funeral Service at St. John Vianney where she was very involved for over 55 years as a parishoner. A short Committal Ceremony will be held for family members only on May 8, 2020 at 1030am. A Celebration of Life event is tentatively planned for sometime in July. A Facebook Live will occur for anyone wanting to watch the Committal Service under the name Miller Family Memorial. She will be greatly missed by many and forever loved. We will love you always mom, from Your Damn Kids.



