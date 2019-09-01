Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Andrea Flint. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Andrea Flint (née Sonnie) died on August 22, 2019 with her family nearby. She'd celebrated her 80th birthday on August 4. She was a proud Californian of Swedish descent, born in Oakland, California, and raised by her mother, Evelyn, with her brother, David. She graduated cum laude from UC Santa Barbara, and in 1961 married Earl Flint, whom she loved and missed greatly after his death in 2013. Excellent in her work, irreverent, funny, and stoic to the bone, Doris made life for her family and friends good filled with fine food and traditions, new experiences, and comfort. She kept high standards, believed in demonstrating our love for each other, and leavened challenge with humor. Her timely, thoughtful notes and cards supported us all. With flair and a trademark laugh, she taught school children and adults in Sacramento, mentored women of all ages in Delta Gamma, led the national fraternity through difficult change as president, and pushed more than one capital campaign toward success. She felt especially rewarded for her hand in locating and purchasing the current home of the Society for the Blind on S Street. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Flint (Lisa), Stephen Flint (Kristi), and Andrea Flint Oberto (Jon); much-loved grandchildren, Ellie, Katie, Silvio, and Amanda; brother David Russell Sonnie; sisters-in-law; Harriett Proctor (Lowell) and Judy Payne (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews and grand- nieces and nephews. No services. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the family home in Carmichael on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 9-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Yosemite Conservancy, Society for the Blind, Women's Community Clinic Health Right 360, or the Salvation Army.

Doris Andrea Flint (née Sonnie) died on August 22, 2019 with her family nearby. She'd celebrated her 80th birthday on August 4. She was a proud Californian of Swedish descent, born in Oakland, California, and raised by her mother, Evelyn, with her brother, David. She graduated cum laude from UC Santa Barbara, and in 1961 married Earl Flint, whom she loved and missed greatly after his death in 2013. Excellent in her work, irreverent, funny, and stoic to the bone, Doris made life for her family and friends good filled with fine food and traditions, new experiences, and comfort. She kept high standards, believed in demonstrating our love for each other, and leavened challenge with humor. Her timely, thoughtful notes and cards supported us all. With flair and a trademark laugh, she taught school children and adults in Sacramento, mentored women of all ages in Delta Gamma, led the national fraternity through difficult change as president, and pushed more than one capital campaign toward success. She felt especially rewarded for her hand in locating and purchasing the current home of the Society for the Blind on S Street. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Flint (Lisa), Stephen Flint (Kristi), and Andrea Flint Oberto (Jon); much-loved grandchildren, Ellie, Katie, Silvio, and Amanda; brother David Russell Sonnie; sisters-in-law; Harriett Proctor (Lowell) and Judy Payne (Bruce) and many nieces and nephews and grand- nieces and nephews. No services. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the family home in Carmichael on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 9-11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Yosemite Conservancy, Society for the Blind, Women's Community Clinic Health Right 360, or the Salvation Army. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close