Doris Ann Anderson passed away peacefully on October 3, 2019. Doris was born on March 24, 1940 in Paris, TX to Archie Houston and Dorothy Gray. Doris is survived by her children: Victor (Marcelina), Yolonda, Baron and Teddy (MJ); her grandchildren: Grace, Justin, Sherelle, Erica, Brittany, David, Britnee, Quavonte, and Tyriq; and her great-grandchildren: Makeda, Marley, Ella, Dwayne, Shiloh, and Riley. Doris is preceded by her husbands, James Torrence and Bobby Jo Anderson. In addition, to her children and their families, she leaves behind her sisters, Kathy Embry and Evelyn Davis; and countless friends she made living and loving life. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Creekside Christian Church in Elk Grove, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 16, 2019