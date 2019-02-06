Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Billie Geyer. View Sign

Doris Billie Geyer, of Arbuckle, CA, passed away on January 30, 2019 at Woodland Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Doris was born in Norfolk Nebraska to Jake and Esther Herber on October 30, 1936. She moved to Grimes, CA at age 7 and attended Grimes Elementary School. Doris was an only child; she grew up on the EJ Herber ranch in Grimes; her maternal aunts and uncles doted on her. As a youngster, she was known as "Billie" to her family. Doris graduated from Pierce High in Arbuckle with the class of 1954. She attended medical school in San Francisco to become a nurse, but returned to Arbuckle and married Charles Geyer on August 13, 1955 where they began a family. Doris is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Charles Geyer. She is also survived by her three children, Michael (Joni) Geyer, Marjorie (Gene) Martinez and Andrew (Carol) Geyer, nine grandchildren, Gus, Maggie and Ellie Geyer, Bobby, Lucy and Betsy Martinez, and Jake, Ben and Molly Geyer, and all of Arbuckle. She and Charles also have eight great-grandchildren. Doris worked as a bus driver for the Pierce School District. She worked for Del Monte as a weighmaster for several years and was the Office Manager at the family business, Alsco-Geyer Irrigation, for 25 years. She enjoyed years of golf and traveling with family and friends. She loved attending athletic events, watching her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the theater to watch Broadway musicals and movies. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends and spending time with her family. Doris was a sweet, humble, generous person; she was gracious and caring. She was strong and independent and known for her quick wit, a sweet chuckle laugh and a twinkle in her eye. She was an amazing mother and mother-in-law. She will be greatly missed by her family and by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held at Granzella's in Williams, CA on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. We hope all who loved her will come in celebration with her family. Memorial Donations may be made in Doris Geyer's name to the Arbuckle Golf Club, P.O. Box 246, Arbuckle, CA 95912; Yolo Hospice, 1909 Galileo Court Davis, CA 95616; Arbuckle Volunteer Fire Department, 506 Lucas St, Arbuckle, CA 95912, or a . Arrangements are under the direction of McNary-Moore Funeral Service FD-410

107 5th Street

Colusa , CA 95932

