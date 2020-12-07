Doris Desmond
January 16, 1930 - November 28, 2020
Carmichael, California - Doris Marilyn Desmond passed away November 28, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family in her home in Carmichael. Doris, affectionately known as Doie, was preceded in death by her husband Richard Desmond and her daughter, Ann Swegle (Jim). She is survived by her children: Daniel (Kelsey), Meg, Janie (Jim), John (Stacey), Pete (Lola), Madeline (Eric), Tess (Forrest), and Richard, Jr. (Lisa); and by her brother Don Matson. She also leaves behind twenty-three grandchildren: Christopher, Jessica, Madeline, Cameron, Carolyn, Adam, Megan, Emily, Daniel, Jr., Kayla, Hope, Stephen, Katie, Peter, Ryan, Garrett, Michael, Tessie, Taylor, Kaylee, Adam, Alexandria, Bailey, Richard III, and Lillian; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Doris was born January 16, 1930, in Stockton to the late Edwin and Isabel Matson. She was raised in Pine Grove and Sutter Creek. She spent most of her youth playing with her brother, exploring and enjoying animals and nature, and helping her mother at her father's lumber mill in Angel's Camp. After graduating from Sutter Creek High School, she attended Lone Mountain College. During her time there, she met the love of her life and future husband, Richard. They were married on July 22, 1950 in Grass Valley and began their marriage by living in San Francisco and then Puget Sound. Shortly after, they settled into their home in Carmichael where they raised their nine children. Doris was a devout Catholic who cherished the friends she made at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Loretto High School, and Jesuit High School. She enjoyed volunteering and serving those less fortunate than her. Her grace, beauty, and loving smile welcomed all into her home. She loved gardening, entertaining, playing cards, travelling, reading, attending 6:30AM daily mass, and caring for her animals. Being a mother and grandmother, however, was her greatest joy. She taught her family how to love unconditionally, advocate for others, put their faith in God, and make the best pie crust. We will miss her charm, kindness, and sense of humor, all of which she kept until the very end. She left a lasting impression on everyone who met her and had a wonderful way of making you feel you were the most special person in the world. She was loved by all who knew her. A funeral mass and celebration of Doie's life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Sacramento SPCA, Saint Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of the Assumption, or to the charity of your choice
.