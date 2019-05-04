Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Evelyn Rogers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On April 26, 2019, Doris Evelyn Rogers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Catron, MO on October 17, 1935 to Fred and Freddie Mae Young. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Darlene and Travis. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Neil. Two daughters; Cathy Leesha (David) and Sherry Holtzclaw (Jim), 3 grandchildren; Melonie SanFilippo (Shawn), Mandy Shepard (Brandon), and Matthew Holtzclaw, 5 great-grandchildren; Mason and Logan SanFilippo, Stella and Sierra Shepard, and Trent Holtzclaw, siblings; Helen, Sue, Don, Jeanette, and Linda, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00am at East Lawn Mortuary located at 9189 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Doris to Williams Syndrome at 570 Kirts Blvd, Ste. 223, Troy, MI, 48084 or online at

On April 26, 2019, Doris Evelyn Rogers passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Catron, MO on October 17, 1935 to Fred and Freddie Mae Young. Preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Darlene and Travis. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 66 years, Neil. Two daughters; Cathy Leesha (David) and Sherry Holtzclaw (Jim), 3 grandchildren; Melonie SanFilippo (Shawn), Mandy Shepard (Brandon), and Matthew Holtzclaw, 5 great-grandchildren; Mason and Logan SanFilippo, Stella and Sierra Shepard, and Trent Holtzclaw, siblings; Helen, Sue, Don, Jeanette, and Linda, as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be held Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10:00am at East Lawn Mortuary located at 9189 E Stockton Blvd, Elk Grove. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Doris to Williams Syndrome at 570 Kirts Blvd, Ste. 223, Troy, MI, 48084 or online at williamssyndrome.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 4, 2019

