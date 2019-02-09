Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Gabrielle Joyer Wagner. View Sign

Doris Wagner died February 4, 2019, at nearly 100 years of age. Doris was a native of Minnesota, born to Arthur and Maude Joyer. She was a resident of Sacramento since 1946. Doris initially worked for the Federal Housing Administration, and later the US Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1981. She was active as a lector and Eucharistic minister at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament for 20 years, then continued as a lector at Sacred Heart Church. As a lector, Doris shared readings of scripture with passion and emphasis on the words, to inspire and guide understanding. She also served at Mercy Hospital as a Eucharistic minister. Doris and her husband Ray helped open the Benedictine School for Boys in Bogota, Columbia. They served 5 years as Papal Volunteers, supporting the Benedictine theme of social justice. Doris and Ray were adventuresome including traveling on a cargo ship with 100 passengers, sailing around South America. They worked in the gift shop for two 6 week tours. Travels to Europe inspired Doris to study art and history. Her first trip was in 1950, in a Holy Year Pilgrimage to Rome, touring Europe for 6 weeks. Doris had a love of literature and will be remembered by many nieces and nephews for helping inspire the joy of reading. Doris stayed in touch with extensive family through phone calls and travels to visit. She kept track of graduations, birthdays and other significant events, consistently sending cards and letters. She enjoyed entertaining friends and relatives in her home, including making lemon meringue pies with lemons from her own tree. Doris deeply loved opera and classical music and shared her joy with others. As a teenager during the Depression, she wanted to hear the renowned pianist Paderewski. Doris wrote to the Minneapolis box office, telling her age, how thrilled she was to be attending her first concert, and asked for the best seat for the money enclosed. When she found herself seated five rows from the stage, Doris always felt someone had been generous to a na‹ve teenager. Doris appreciated the beautiful in life. She carefully tended 35 rose bushes in her garden and created exquisite bouquets to give away. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond in 1997. Doris is survived by numerous nieces and nephews who have a rich legacy of her life example and love. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday February 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. Sacred Heart Church, 1040 39th Street. A reception will follow immediately afterward at the church hall. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements by W.F. Gormley & Sons.

1040 39th St

Sacramento, CA 95816

