Doris Jeanette Dennis was born on July 26, 1926, in Chunchula, Alabama to Milton O. and Hannah Williams. Doris transitioned to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on June 8, 2019, at her home in Sacramento, California surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Wilmer Dennis, her parents Milton O. and Hannah Williams and six siblings: Ruth, Nellie, Brunetta, John, Forrest and Sally. She is survived by one sister, Clemetine Shepard, Chunchula, Alabama, Milton Williams (Louise), of Mobile, Alabama. Two sisters-in-law, Anniebell Young (Willie) and Pamela Dennis of McIntosh, Alabama. A host of nieces and nephews, extended family members and friends. Doris leaves to cherish her memory, 8 children, 22 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 20, 2019