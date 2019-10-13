Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Kay Anunson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Kay Anunson (Kay), beloved wife of Gary Anunson, passed peacefully at their home in Pollock Pines, CA from this life on 9-15-2019 following a long, brave battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 84 years old and surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, a retired Air Force pilot and real estate broker and their daughters Kathy Anunson of Monte Rio, CA, Carrie McCarter of Elizabeth CO, her sisters Michelle Hamilton of Stagecoach NV and Toni Sampson of Co. Springs Co, and her brother Patrick McCoy of Co. Springs Co. and her four grandchildren as well as her 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Kay and Gary were married in Waco, TX in 1954 and had just celebrated their 65th anniversary. She avidly supported her husband's military career and made any duty station anywhere in the world a wonderful home for their growing family. Her second love was her 45-year professional nursing career where she could always help others. After traveling the world, they settled in Sacramento, Ca. where she enjoyed 20 years as a post-operative nurse at Methodist Hospital. Following her retirement, they moved to their mountain retreat in Pollock Pines where she could enjoy gardening, her love of animals and nature, as well as their extended family. Her charm, warmth, and vibrant and giving personality were a tribute to her singular beauty. Please join us at a Celebration of Life on October 27, 2019 @3:00pm RSVP to Carrie at

Doris Kay Anunson (Kay), beloved wife of Gary Anunson, passed peacefully at their home in Pollock Pines, CA from this life on 9-15-2019 following a long, brave battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 84 years old and surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband, a retired Air Force pilot and real estate broker and their daughters Kathy Anunson of Monte Rio, CA, Carrie McCarter of Elizabeth CO, her sisters Michelle Hamilton of Stagecoach NV and Toni Sampson of Co. Springs Co, and her brother Patrick McCoy of Co. Springs Co. and her four grandchildren as well as her 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. Kay and Gary were married in Waco, TX in 1954 and had just celebrated their 65th anniversary. She avidly supported her husband's military career and made any duty station anywhere in the world a wonderful home for their growing family. Her second love was her 45-year professional nursing career where she could always help others. After traveling the world, they settled in Sacramento, Ca. where she enjoyed 20 years as a post-operative nurse at Methodist Hospital. Following her retirement, they moved to their mountain retreat in Pollock Pines where she could enjoy gardening, her love of animals and nature, as well as their extended family. Her charm, warmth, and vibrant and giving personality were a tribute to her singular beauty. Please join us at a Celebration of Life on October 27, 2019 @3:00pm RSVP to Carrie at [email protected] Placerville Shakespeare Club of California 2940 Bedford Ave. Placerville Ca. 95667 Donations in her memory can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Research. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close