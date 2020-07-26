Doris served in WWII with the Army Nurse Corps, rank of 2nd Lt, RN. She was stationed on Okinawa and Saipan. She worked for Mercy Hospitals for 23 years. Due to a virus she and others contracted at Mercy San Juan Hospital, she was forced to retire early. Doris (divorced), had four children, Roland (Ron), Cheryl (Sherry), Kent (deceased) and Lance. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris will be laid to rest at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, California 95841 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Viewing will begin at 12 noon with burial following at 1:00 pm. Any questions, call Lance at 916 487 9327.



