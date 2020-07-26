1/
Doris Mae "Mickey" Coomes
02-23-1922 - 07-19-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris served in WWII with the Army Nurse Corps, rank of 2nd Lt, RN. She was stationed on Okinawa and Saipan. She worked for Mercy Hospitals for 23 years. Due to a virus she and others contracted at Mercy San Juan Hospital, she was forced to retire early. Doris (divorced), had four children, Roland (Ron), Cheryl (Sherry), Kent (deceased) and Lance. Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Doris will be laid to rest at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, California 95841 on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Viewing will begin at 12 noon with burial following at 1:00 pm. Any questions, call Lance at 916 487 9327.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
East Lawn
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento, CA 95841
916-732-2020
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 26, 2020
Mickey was known to many as “Mom Coomes”, and was a caring, adventurous woman who loved the outdoors. She had many stories to tell about life and she will be missed. My condolences to Lance, Sherry and Ron, and families.
Linda (Barnhart) Saunders
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved