Passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2020 in Fair Oaks, California at the age of 97. Doris was born on January 4, 1923 in Lodi, CA to Fred and Maud Veit. She attended Lodi High School, graduating in 1941. Doris married Robert Lagomarsino in 1944 and traveled with her young family to Germany in 1949 and again in 1954. While living overseas, Doris visited many neighboring countries and counseled other military wives in the ways of military life. The family returned to the States in 1957 with postings in Texas, California, and New Mexico. Doris moved the family back to the Sacramento area in 1963. In 1973, Doris moved to the the San Francisco area to live and work for the next 28 years. After her retirement she once again returned to the Sacramento area to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Doris loved gathering with family and reading biographies. She was known for her homemade cookies and sense of style and was always there for a friend in need. Doris belonged to Faith Lutheran Church and had a longtime involvement in the LWML. Doris is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Pearl, Marie, and Irene, and her brothers Earl and Walter. She is survived by her sister Lois, children Michael (Sandy), Bruce (Caren), Christy, John (Cheryle), and Adele (Carl), 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store