Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Margaret Johnson Chadwick. View Sign

Age 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, one month shy of her 100th birthday at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 17, 1919 in Providence, Utah to Ernest and Inger Margaret Loosli. Doris was born during the Depression and understood the value of a penny. She was a 1937 graduate of South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah. Upon turning 19, Doris departed the small family farm and went to work in San Francisco in a family jewelry store. She married Ray Johnson on January 24, 1941 in Sparks, Nevada. Doris was preceded in death by her son; J.J. Jerry Johnson. She is survived by her children Merwyn Ray (Margaret) Johnson, Jonny (Carole) Johnson and Peggy Johnson, her sisters: Mae Kamilos, Ines Olsen, Joy Morris. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry Johnson, siblings: Verlie Dayton, Margaret Olsen, Vincent, Don and Del Loosli. Her beloved husband Ray passed away on December 23, 1976. Doris married Jack Chadwick in 1980. Jack was very kind and loving to Doris, and her family. He passed away on January 14, 2000. Doris owned her own hair salon for many years where her customers loved her and where she made lifelong friends. She was known for folding the Sacramento Bee faster than any local carrier. She truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest of pleasures; visiting with friends and family, gardening, bus trips to see shows and fun sites, and spending time with her many friends and her large extended family. Doris truly nourished people around her with love, faith, and a very healthy sense of humor. She was well known as Grandma Whistle for her ear piercing whistle to her 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Family, friends, and others whose lives Doris touched are invited to a celebration of life, at the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 6925 Havenhurst Dr., Sacramento, CA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., to honor and remember Doris and to share memories of her and the tremendous influence she had on our lives and how much she meant to us. She will be truly missed until we are reunited with her one day in our Father's heavenly home. Doris will be buried on her 100th birthday, April 17th. Her burial will be private.

Age 99, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019, one month shy of her 100th birthday at her home surrounded by family. She was born on April 17, 1919 in Providence, Utah to Ernest and Inger Margaret Loosli. Doris was born during the Depression and understood the value of a penny. She was a 1937 graduate of South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah. Upon turning 19, Doris departed the small family farm and went to work in San Francisco in a family jewelry store. She married Ray Johnson on January 24, 1941 in Sparks, Nevada. Doris was preceded in death by her son; J.J. Jerry Johnson. She is survived by her children Merwyn Ray (Margaret) Johnson, Jonny (Carole) Johnson and Peggy Johnson, her sisters: Mae Kamilos, Ines Olsen, Joy Morris. She was preceded in death by her son Jerry Johnson, siblings: Verlie Dayton, Margaret Olsen, Vincent, Don and Del Loosli. Her beloved husband Ray passed away on December 23, 1976. Doris married Jack Chadwick in 1980. Jack was very kind and loving to Doris, and her family. He passed away on January 14, 2000. Doris owned her own hair salon for many years where her customers loved her and where she made lifelong friends. She was known for folding the Sacramento Bee faster than any local carrier. She truly lived life to the fullest through the simplest of pleasures; visiting with friends and family, gardening, bus trips to see shows and fun sites, and spending time with her many friends and her large extended family. Doris truly nourished people around her with love, faith, and a very healthy sense of humor. She was well known as Grandma Whistle for her ear piercing whistle to her 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. Family, friends, and others whose lives Doris touched are invited to a celebration of life, at the CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST OF LATTER-DAY SAINTS, 6925 Havenhurst Dr., Sacramento, CA, on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., to honor and remember Doris and to share memories of her and the tremendous influence she had on our lives and how much she meant to us. She will be truly missed until we are reunited with her one day in our Father's heavenly home. Doris will be buried on her 100th birthday, April 17th. Her burial will be private. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close