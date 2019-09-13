Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Viera passed away peacefully on August 30 at a rest home in Auburn after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Auburn, California, on November 11, 1923. Her parents were Joseph Earl Merz and Theresa Dorer Merz; long time residents of Auburn. She lived for several years with her parents on the Clark Ranch near Lincoln, California, and then at her grandfather's gold mine in Humbug Canyon. She is one of two who are the last of those who lived in a California gold mining camp. She lived in Auburn since 1935 and attended the local grammar and high schools, and Placer Junior College. She worked for Lee's Photography Store and then as the records clerk for the Auburn Clinic. After her retirement, she was active in several Auburn organizations where she served on the Board of Directors for the Auburn Community Concerts and the Auburn Symphony. She was a member of the Placer County Historical Society where she was president. Doris spearheaded a group of Auburn citizens for the restoration and preservation of the State Theater as a Performing Arts Theater. She loved to travel and visited Europe and China. While in Europe she visited with relatives in Germany's Black Forest region. Doris leaves her sons, Patrick (Teri ) and Kevin, and daughter Julie Buttacavoli ( Danny ); granddaughters Brittany and Lisa and great-grandsons Ashton and Dexter, and brother Richard Merz ( Shirl )of Folsom, California. Please contact Julie Buttacavoli by email

Doris Viera passed away peacefully on August 30 at a rest home in Auburn after a long battle with COPD. She was born in Auburn, California, on November 11, 1923. Her parents were Joseph Earl Merz and Theresa Dorer Merz; long time residents of Auburn. She lived for several years with her parents on the Clark Ranch near Lincoln, California, and then at her grandfather's gold mine in Humbug Canyon. She is one of two who are the last of those who lived in a California gold mining camp. She lived in Auburn since 1935 and attended the local grammar and high schools, and Placer Junior College. She worked for Lee's Photography Store and then as the records clerk for the Auburn Clinic. After her retirement, she was active in several Auburn organizations where she served on the Board of Directors for the Auburn Community Concerts and the Auburn Symphony. She was a member of the Placer County Historical Society where she was president. Doris spearheaded a group of Auburn citizens for the restoration and preservation of the State Theater as a Performing Arts Theater. She loved to travel and visited Europe and China. While in Europe she visited with relatives in Germany's Black Forest region. Doris leaves her sons, Patrick (Teri ) and Kevin, and daughter Julie Buttacavoli ( Danny ); granddaughters Brittany and Lisa and great-grandsons Ashton and Dexter, and brother Richard Merz ( Shirl )of Folsom, California. Please contact Julie Buttacavoli by email [email protected] for additional details. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close